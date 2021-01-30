NCIS season 18 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama reunites with former co-star!







In this edition of NCIS season 18 casting news, we share an update courtesy of series regular Wilmer Valderrama — and it’s a big one!

In a new post on his official Instagram, Valderrama confirmed that Zane Holtz is going to be appearing in at least one upcoming episode of the crime procedural. The two have a history of working together, as they each appeared on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series far a large number of episodes. What’s also interesting is that Holtz has appeared on NCIS in the past as Navy Petty Officer Third Class Kevin Wyeth; this time around, though, he will be a new character in Federal Agent Sawyer. This is something that we have seen on NCIS before, where actors come back as different roles. Once a producing team finds performers they’d like to work with, why would they move away from that?

For some more NCIS video coverage, check out our take on this past episode at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and then view our show playlist. We’ll have other updates coming following each episode.

It remains to be seen here how long Holtz will be around or what Sawyer brings to the table, but we are at a time of great transition for the series. We’re moving closer to telling stories set fully in the present, Maria Bello is leaving her role of Jack Sloane soon, and we also are done formally with the story of Gibbs and Fornell. NCIS will be off the air this Tuesday, but we’ll come back one week later with an episode entitled “The First Day.” You can read more about that here!

Given the timing of Wilmer’s post today, we wouldn’t expect Holtz to appear for a rather long time still.

What do you want to see moving forward now on NCIS season 18?

To be specific, what do you think about this casting? Be sure to let us know right now! Also, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







