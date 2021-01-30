American Gods season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Shadow’s search for Bilquis







This weekend on Starz American Gods season 3 episode 4 is going to air, and with comes a series of tasks. Will any of the characters involved be legitimately successful? It’s certainly something we’re left to ponder over at the moment.

When it comes to Bilquis, though, our response is pretty simple: Hasn’t she gone through enough? How much more do you possibly want this character to deal with? For Ricky Whittle’s character, finding her is of the utmost concern, and he will have some help in the form of Technical Boy. Meanwhile, we’ll be seeing Mr. Wednesday embark on a search of his own, though in doing so, he may find himself in a greater sense of danger.

For a few more insights entering this episode, we suggest that you view the full American Gods season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Shadow and Technical Boy team up to search for Bilquis, who finds herself captive and in the midst of a crisis of identity. While visiting the local chapter of notorious biker gang Lords of Valhalla, Wednesday runs into a familiar face, which puts him in great peril. In purgatory, Laura learns about her own destiny and the powerful enemies determined to prevent her from fulfilling it.

We’re perhaps most excited for the Laura story in this episode, mostly because it feels almost like a culmination. The whole purgatory plot has been a little bit of a slow burn as of late, and in general we’re okay with that … so long as there is a satisfying conclusion at the end of it. Good things do often take time, and we want to get a sense of what her endgame is going to look like. Given how long the writers have made us wait around for it, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it’s all sorts of fulfilling.

