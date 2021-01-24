American Gods season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Unseen’







Next week on American Gods season 3 episode 4, you will be blessed with an episode entitled “The Unseen.” It’s going to be weird, dramatic, and almost everything that you would expect from the Starz drama.

Oh, and of course there is going to be a lot going on. We’ve seen assorted intersections with some of these characters and that will continue; and yet, they also continue to spend a great deal of time apart. When it comes to Shadow, he’s been experiencing dreams regarding Bilquis — so where are some of these dreams going? Meanwhile, Laura’s found herself trapped within purgatory for most of the season; will she find a way to get out? Will someone else manage to work their way in? The promo below raises questions aplenty on Bilquis and Laura; if nothing else, it gives you enough of a taste to leave you eager for seconds.

For Mr. Wednesday, be prepared for a chaotic exchange that follows his Demeter-focused story this weekend. He continues to have his separate priorities, but what’s always worked for this character is that he still has something else hiding underneath the surface.

Do we still miss some of the characters from past seasons? Absolutely we do, just like we would argue that this season still needs to find its footing. We’re still getting used to the new iteration of Shadow Moon (hair and all), but what American Gods does continue to excel at is imagination and humanity. We genuinely care for a number of the remaining characters from the first season; we just don’t want to see anything else happen to them. We’ve lost enough already!

Just in case you’re hunting down a synopsis, Starz doesn’t tend to issue those until later in the week. We would imagine that the characters featured here are the ones who will be center stage … pending a last-minute surprise, of course.

