Animal Kingdom season 5: Could another major character die?







We now know that Animal Kingdom season 5 is going to be premiering on TNT this summer, and this brings us to the next order of business. That is, of course, speculating all about what’s going to happen!

If you think back to season 4 of the TNT drama, it’s probably clear at this point what the signature event was: The death of Smurf. It’s the #1 thing we will all be left to think about for some time, and it defines what the remainder of the story is going to be. In season 5, the Cody boys will all be jostling for power as they figure out their next moves — and it’s possible that someone could get caught in the crossfire here.

So who could it be? We’ll at least talk about the subject through the lens of four of the main characters.

Deran – We think he’s the least likely to die anytime soon, mostly because it’s hard to understand the reasoning. He’s the most agreeable often of the four, and we think he won’t be as keen to dive head-first into the constant power struggle.

Craig – If you were to just look at the four guys, you would say that Craig is the least-likely Cody to be taken down a peg. Ironically, this is what has us a little bit worried about him. It feels like he’d be the guy who goes if the show is really looking towards a huge surprise.

J – We don’t think you can kill him before the final season, mostly because he feels the most equipped to actually be the new Smurf. He’s dangerous, smart, and has very little empathy — important at times in the line of work he does. We do think he could be setting himself up for a fall, but it’s still a little early for it.

Pope – Finally, we turn to the man we are the most fearful for. Why? Pope is erratic — he wears his heart on his sleeve, and it definitely could set the stage for getting himself in trouble. He’s one of the show’s most compelling characters, though, so we really hope he’s there for the sixth and final season.

