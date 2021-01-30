Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 promo: Is a precinct falling apart?







After a week off the air Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 is coming on CBS next Friday. Want to get a sense of what the promo (released tonight) hyped up?

Hopefully, this episode is going to be one that satisfies all of us having to wait for so long, and we know already what the central storyline for Frank will be: Dealing with a police precinct that is on the verge of a pretty rapid decline. There is a near-active rebellion potentially going on here, with a Captain losing control of some of his officers. Frank tells him that he has to fix it, but will he really be able to? He’s realizing now how much peril the city is in, and you can see some of that weighing on him when he gets to the family dinner table.

We can’t speak to whether or not this episode will contain any topical references to things going on in present-day America. Yet, the idea of a community under siege is something that many people out there can recognize from real-life headlines. Frank’s got a real challenge here, but we’ve seen that he is more than up for it courtesy of stories from the past few years.

As for what else is coming, the promo hinted at a new struggle with Erin, and we’re left personally to wonder about the direction of her story. Ever since she was not named the District Attorney, it feels like her arc has been in a certain amount of limbo. We haven’t quite been able to pin down where things are going for her, whether it be a high-profile case or challenges in her personal life. It probably doesn’t help that we haven’t seen her daughter Nicky much this season — it would be nice to get either her or Jack in the picture before long.

