Your Honor episode 8 sneak peek: Michael prepares for Carlo’s trial







This weekend on Showtime Your Honor episode 8 is airing after a one-week hiatus, and all things are about to hit the fan. We know that there’s chaos coming in the form of Carlo’s trial, and you better be prepared for it.

There is something so fascinating about the sneak peek below for episode 8, mostly because of the normality of it. If you’ve ever served jury duty or been in a courtroom for a trial, there is a chance you’ve heard a speech that is somewhat similar to the one Bryan Cranston’s character of Michael gives. He speaks a lot of the truth, the value of it, and why it is so important for the jury to sequester themselves from any information that could influence them.

The irony in all of this is very simple: Michael is compromised himself. Whether or not he can influence this trial from his position of power is among the biggest story threads within this episode. He only has so much time, and one wrong move could send his entire career toppling off the side of the cliff. He’s gotten himself mixed up with all the wrong people in regards to Carlo’s case, and we’ve seen everything from blackmail plots to exhaustion and vast moral quandaries. The normality of the speech collides early and throughout in this episode with the abnormal circumstances around just about every corner. Blame Jimmy in part for all of this.

From a performance standpoint, there’s no question that Cranston is going to hit things out of the park here. With Your Honor coming to an end before too long, the main question worth asking as a viewer is how vast and drastic are some of the consequences going to be.

If you’re behind on Your Honor, there is still plenty of time to catch up! Once you get started with the pilot, you’ll probably want to keep going…

