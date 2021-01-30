Last Man Standing season 9 episode 8 spoilers: The classic car showdown







When we first heard that next week’s Last Man Standing was going to feature the return of Jay Leno as Joe, we did wonder whether or not it would be the late-night host’s final appearance on the show. Luckily, it turns out that it isn’t! Leno will be back on February 18 for the eighth episode of the season, one fittingly about a classic car renovation. (If you’re going to have Leno on your show in 2021, isn’t it almost a given that cars are going to be involved?)

This is an episode entitled “Lost and Found,” and it’s one that should create a fun little rivalry between Mike and Joe. Isn’t this precisely what you would want? Tim Allen and Leno have known each other for such a long time, and there is always going to be something rather fun about watching their back-and-forth play out. It’s probably one of the reasons why the producers have been able to get him back as often as they have.

If you do want to get a few more specifics on this episode, just take a look at the synopsis below:

When Ed pits Mike and Joe against each other to find the next classic car for renovation, Chuck teaches them a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Mandy, Kyle and Vanessa meddle in Jen’s love life in the all-new “Lost and Found” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-908) (TV-PG L)

It only makes sense that Jen’s love life would come into a focus eventually. The bulk of the main characters on the series at this point are together! With that in mind, you have to find the avenues to explore romance elsewhere. What makes this story engaging is that you get some of that, but also some signature Baxter family dynamics. Even if Mandy, Kyle, and Vanessa claim that they want to help, will they really just be throwing a powder keg into any good thing Jen has going?

