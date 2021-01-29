Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6 spoilers: ‘A Fool and His Money’







Next week on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6, the writers are bringing you the return of Jay Leno as Joe — and, of course, more comedy. This is an episode that carries with it the title of “A Fool and His Money,” and this is a chance to see what happens when Joe decides to pour a lot of money into a classic car.

On the surface, doesn’t this sound like a reasonable hobby? We know a lot of people put money into cars, just as we know in real life, Leno is pretty darn proficient in the art. Yet, that doesn’t mean that Joe is perfect. He’s going to make a potentially catastrophic mistake in this episode — or at least enough of one where Mike starts to question is own role in it.

For more insight, check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

Mike regrets convincing Joe to use his inheritance money to buy a classic jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. Meanwhile, Kristin and Ryan worry that Mandy and Kyle are teaching Sarah bad language in the all-new “A Fool and his Money” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 4 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-906) (TV-PG D, L)

The story for Kristin, Ryan, Mandy, and Kyle will probably be relatable for a lot of parents out there. Why? It’s something that a lot of people have gone through. It’s sometimes hard to know what the line is when it comes to kids hearing a bad word. What do you shield them from? How do you handle it after they’ve already learned it? It’s one of those issues that no set of parents have the same opinion on, and that is probably what the writers are going to lean hard into here. That’s the right strategy for them to take — we’ve all had these arguments in real life, or at least seen other people have them. Why not throw a little bit more of that into the show?

