The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 spoilers: The aftermath of Liz’s move







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 5, what in the world is next for Liz Keen? It’s certainly a big question, given that she is set up now as the Big Bad. She is off the grid, after betraying both Reddington and members of the Task Force. She’s gotten a lot of what she wants, save for killing Reddington. So what does her next move become?

One school of thought here is that Liz chooses to go harder after some of Reddington’s associates — or, she could try instead to reach out to some new Blacklisters for some help. “The Fribourg Confidence” is the title for the next episode, and they could be some sort of group that excels in shady behavior. The full The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 synopsis below suggests so:

02/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces. TV-14

It definitely makes a good bit of sense as to why Liz could want to work with these people. If she wants to hurt Reddington, why not try to steal some more of his assets? She’s already found a way to leverage some of them with the help of Skip, so why stop? We think she’s going to work from afar with the help of some new associates; yet, there are still other things to ponder. Will she still be connected to the Task Force? Cooper, Aram, and Ressler all clearly know that they are compromised, but they also have a duty to bring her in. We can imagine that much of the remainder of the season will be about trying to weigh that.

