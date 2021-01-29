New Amsterdam season 3 premiere date confirmed, finally, at NBC







We have been waiting for a long time now to learn a New Amsterdam season 3 premiere date — now, it’s 100% official.

NBC today confirmed the news that come Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, the series is going to be arriving back on the air with new episodes. This is the show’s typical timeslot, albeit a much later premiere date than we’re used to. Like with so many other shows that are out there at the moment, New Amsterdam was impacted heavily by the global pandemic and it took time in order to ensure that conditions were safe to film.

For those curious, the series will be taking on the pandemic front and center through at least the early part of season 3 — while also working to make medical care stronger than ever before. Take a look at the full synopsis:

When Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.

Are we excited to get new episodes? You better believe it. New Amsterdam has consistently shown itself to be one of the strongest medical dramas out there, and it’s got a great cast of accomplished performers at its core. It shows not only individual, topical cases, but also the various pitfalls of a health-care system that so desperately needs balance. It’s always managed to present the doctors as experts in their field, but also real people who deal with a laundry list of struggles. Few shows achieve this balance better.

Now that we’ve heard the official New Amsterdam season 3 premiere date, we’re hoping to get more details soon. Keep your eyes peeled…

