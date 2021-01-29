Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 7 and beyond







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a lot of stuff to dive into this article, as there are some exciting stories coming up!

Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see some of these stories play out. There is, after all, no new episode of the Jay Hernandez series airing on the network tonight. You will be waiting until next week to see the show’s grand return, which will come with a lot of action and the return of an old favorite in Jin.

To help tide you over until this episode airs, we’ve got some more details all about it below — and as a bonus, we’ve also handed you some other information about the February 12 episode, as well.

Season 2 episode 7, “Killer on the Midnight Watch” – When an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character living on their block, they are shocked to find that they may have inadvertently stumbled upon a serial killer on the loose. Also, Jin’s new money laundering business leads him to want to help a new friend, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 2 episode 8, “Someone to Watch Over Me” – When a young man in need of immediate emergency surgery goes missing with a bullet lodged in his chest, Ethan (Jay Ali) asks Magnum and Higgins to find him before it’s too late. Also, TC talks to a military recruit who may be enlisting for the wrong reasons, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Through these synopses, what you can see is that Magnum PI as a series is very much invested in the idea of extending the Ethan/Higgins romance for a while. There’s no guarantee that they will be together forever, but there are more unique ways he is playing into series. Meanwhile, with TC in that second episode it looks like we may be tying more into these characters’ military history, which we have been waiting to see explored for a good while now.

