NCIS season 18: How could Bishop and Torres move forward?







As we move forward on NCIS season 18, there are going to be questions aplenty when it comes to Bishop and Torres. After all, there ultimately has to be.

In looking back at the events of Tuesday’s new episode “1mm,” Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters have to know how each other feels … right? You can have a lot of debates as to whether or not these two kissed off-screen (we certainly have), but we think that they’re entering the rest of the season in a different place than they’ve been at before.

While we personally believe that something did happen after the events of “1mm,” what if it didn’t? Who would be the one to make the first move? Speaking per TV Insider, executive producer Steven D. Binder seems to lean more in the direction of Bishop:

“For all his talk and swagger, when push comes to shove, I think Torres might be covering up an inner nerd that is terrified … I’m also not sure his ego could stand being wrong.”

From a viewer standpoint, it is also more exciting if Bishop is the one who acts on her feelings first. It is a refreshing change-of-pace from what you would expect, and it could set the stage for a fun dynamic in their relationship moving forward … if we get to see it.

After what we’ve seen on NCIS before with couples (see Tony and Ziva), we tend to be super-hesitant that the writers would show us all that much of a tangible relationship between team members. We know how Gibbs feels about it! However, we like to think that over time, some rules are meant to be broken … and seeing a full-fledged relationship between team members would be a nice change of pace after almost 20 seasons on TV.

Hopefully, more answers will be coming over the weeks ahead.

What do you want to see when it comes to Bishop and Torres on NCIS season 18?

