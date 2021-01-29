Britain’s Got Talent 2021 canceled due to pandemic; will return in 2022







While we have heard of a number of notable production delays due to the global pandemic, this may very well prove to be one of the most notable cancellations out there.

Today, British broadcaster ITV confirmed that after previously attempting to delay the 2021 season of Britain’s Got Talent, they have since canceled it outright. The UK has been under a number of lockdowns due to an incredibly contagious variant of the virus, and with the way that this show is filmed, it was deemed impossible to do it and do it safely. Here is what was said in a statement (via Deadline):

“Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the program, from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to — unfortunately — move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely. Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.”

While this is the right move for ITV, Thames, and Syco to make, it clearly is a difficult one for many reasons. Britain’s Got Talent is a ratings titan for ITV, and drives a great deal of web traffic in addition to strong ratings. It is also one that comes with Royal and cultural implications, given that the winner often has a chance to perform at the Royal Variety.

For now, it does appear as though America’s Got Talent is going to happen this summer stateside; we’ll have more updates there as they trickle in.

What do you think about Britain’s Got Talent being canceled for 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







