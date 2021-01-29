Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 7 teases







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that question, rest assured we’re here to help!

Let us begin, though, by getting the most unfortunate news out of the way: You are going to be waiting for a while to see the series return to CBS. As for how long, think in terms of a solid week. The show is back on Friday, February 5 and February 12 with new episodes, with the first one bringing back Aly Michalka for the first time in a long time. Meanwhile, the second episode is going to bring Jorge Garcia over as his Hawaii Five-0 character Jerry Ortega! This is a fun little crossover that should appeal to all the fans of that show that are out there. We’ve gotten a couple of little ones this season with Magnum PI, as well.

For synopses on both of these installments, we suggest that you just take a look below!

Season 5 episode 7, “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage” – The secret experimental cancer treatment Mac’s developing with a friend is discovered when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 5 episode 8, “SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini” – Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain (Robert Patrick), and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness. Also, Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega (“Hawaii Five-0’s” Jorge Garcia) to infiltrate a Codex cell, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb.12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Our hope is that at the end of these two episodes, we’ll continue to be smiling from ear to ear. If you are looking for major updates on the Desi/MacGyver/Riley love triangle, you are probably going to be disappointed. Both of these episodes were actually shot in the winter/spring of 2020, and were originally a part of the season 4 episode order.

