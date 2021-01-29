Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 11: Who needs help?







There is something very unusual happening on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 11 next week, and it involves Dr. Drew.

Why in the world is he stepping into this bubble? It seems like this is the guys’ fine idea of trying to find a way to defuse the conflicts involving JWoww and Deena. Is it going to work? Who knows really — it’s honestly not necessarily and totally over-the-top. MTV has this weird giant button that they press to summon Dr. Drew at any given moment. (It is weird to think about how Dr. Drew probably had to quarantine just to do this insanity.)

The reason why Jersey Shore Family Vacation is probably bringing the Celebrity Rehab star on is simple: To find a way to add some other source of storytelling into the mix. Think about it this way — this is a very unusual season due to quarantine. There are no strangers for anyone to interact with; because of that, we’re in a position where the cast is solely reliant on each other. That makes bringing in other people here and there all the more important, especially when the group dynamic at this point. We know at this point that most of the guys are going to stay close; Angelina is really the only source for drama, which is probably why the show opted to keep her around for this season.

In the end, we’ll see where things lead; we just hope that there is an opportunity for some resolution where JWoww, Deena, and Angelina can all be in the same room. We don’t need Dr. Drew to come in with a magic wand and fix everything. Maybe he can help, but the real catalysts for change here need to be the cast members themselves. Without that, it’s going to be hard for anything to get fully better.

What do you want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 11?

