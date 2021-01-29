NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will we have to wait for Anna answers?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is currently the midst of a long hiatus. It’s going to be back on February 14, and once that happens, there will probably be demands to get answers right away on several stories.

When it comes to Sam’s daughter Kam, we can pretty much guarantee that it will be front and center in this episode (entitled “The Frogman’s Daughter”). So what about Anna? Are we going to find out her real location, or see Bar Paly actually turn up? Let’s just say that this situation is a little bit more complicated.

As of this writing, Paly is not listed in the guest cast for the February 14 episode. There is a chance that she could still appear (sometimes CBS hides guest stars intentionally), but we wouldn’t count on it. Our opinion at this point is that producers want to have a mystery that lingers for a little bit. Previously, they had that in the form of whether or not Deeks would get a new job. That story is done, and his future is secure. Anna’s whereabouts now become the show’s #1 humdinger and it’s something they can play out over time.

Throughout the quest to help Kam, you can be sure that Callen will do what he can to learn about where she is — and more importantly, why she kept it a secret. If the two are to be together long-term, she can’t keep information from him constantly. Trust is important for any marriage. It’s certainly possible that Anna has a reason for doing what she did, but Callen would understand if he was told. We fully believe that.

So long as this story has a satisfying end to it, we’re okay with waiting. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s something substantial coming in the future.

