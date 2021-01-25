NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 spoilers: Sam’s search for Kam







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 is going to be one of the most important ever for LL Cool J’s character of Sam Hanna. How in the world could it not? We’re talking about an installment called “The Frogman’s Daughter,” one that will feature him doing everything that he can to track down his daughter Kam. We know that she was kidnapped; what is not clear is her current condition.

While we know that Kam had been MIA for a while prior to this season, we know she’s one of the most important people in Sam’s life. He’s already lost his wife Michelle; he’s going to do everything within his power to ensure that he doesn’t lose her daughter.

For a few more details, check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 synopsis that CBS released earlier today:

“The Frogman’s Daughter” – When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her. Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

How different will Deeks joining NCIS officially be? Honestly, we’re pretty curious about that. He’s been at NCIS for so long, even if it is under a different title. This is just an opportunity to take part in more of the official responsibilities of being an agent. We’re expecting that there will be comedy that comes with this, and it may be needed given everything else that is going on.

We know that Callen’s primary responsibility within this episode will probably be helping Sam; yet, it is notable that the synopsis mentions Anna. It’s gotta be driving him crazy. It’s not just a matter of her whereabouts; it’s why she went through so much trouble to keep everything a secret. After everything that she and Callen have gone through over the years, why was she not comfortable passing some of this along? There has to be a reason…

