Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 photo: Jamie & Eddie’s new task







If you did not know already, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 6 will be the first installment in the month of February, and it comes with it the title of “The New Normal.” What does this mean? It’s probably different things to different people, but there are a few separate stories worth examining.

For the sake of this article, let’s put the focus primarily on Jamie and Eddie. Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters are going to be spending a lot of time together in this hour, which is nice to see given they don’t always have that opportunity. (It’s not exactly like it was in the old days.) So what challenge lies ahead for the two of them? Per the official CBS synopsis, the two “are shown the ropes of field crisis management when a social worker is assigned to them for a ride-a-long.”

How does the photo above relate to that? If we had to guess, this is Jamie and Eddie learning more about the subject matter, either in preparation for the subject matter or after-the-fact. This is an experience that can make them better cops, and also more empathetic towards the people they encounter. While this may not directly tie into current events, there is something topically relevant about it. Crisis management is the sort of thing that can help save lives and deescalate situations.

At some point within this episode, it will absolutely be nice seeing the two characters also have a few moments to discuss the state of their own relationship. It’s been a while since there was a direct focus on Jamko (the couple, not the dog) outside of the job — since this photo features the two in more of a home setting, maybe this is a suggestion towards something more that is coming. Blue Bloods may not be a romance per se, but it is nice to see that here and there.

“The New Normal” will air on CBS come Friday, February 5.

