





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? After last week's powerful episode, it makes sense to want to roll right into the next one.

Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case. Not only that, but you are going to be waiting a while to see season 22 episode 7. In a new post on Twitter last week (see below), the writers room confirmed that Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast will be back on Thursday, February 18. It’s a long time to wait, but we often do get these sort of long hiatuses in the winter/spring. While the pandemic has impacted this season a great deal, we don’t want to sit here and say 100% that this is the only reason for the delay. This is a show that airs episodes in small batches often, and then takes a short break.

At this point, it is still far too early to speculate on what the next new episodes are going to be about. What we know is that eventually, Benson and Stabler are going to reunite! That was confirmed recently by Mariska herself on social media; the reunion is tied to Law & Order: Organized Crime, the new series that is poised to star Christopher Meloni. We’re hoping that there can be multiple crossovers between the two shows over the years, but we’ll see how the story begins first.

Beyond the return of Meloni, we’re personally interested in seeing another appearance from Raul Esparza as Barba; now that he’s been brought back, it does feel more conceivable that we can see him again. Meanwhile, showrunner Warren Leight expressed interest recently in bringing further guest stars on board from the Broadway community; that is a chance to see some more fantastic performers while they await their return to the stage.

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 22 moving forward?

Remember that we'll also have more news during the hiatus that you don't want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

Thanks for tuning in tonight fans! Be sure to join us again on February 18 with all new episodes of #SVU. Whataya say West Coast? Bring us home. — SVU Writers Room (@SVUWritersRoom) January 22, 2021

