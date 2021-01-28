Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? The season 4 return date change







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? We have a couple of different things to get to within this article — not only will we take on that question, but we’ll also do our part to look towards whatever the future may be.

The best way to kick this article off, of course, is by handing down some of the bad news: There is no new Station 19 on the air tonight. It’s true that the return date has changed from what it originally was (March 4), but not in the way that a lot of people out there probably wanted.

Instead, you are now going to be waiting until we get around to Thursday, March 11 to see Andy Herrera and company back on the air. This delay trickles down in a number of different forms. It means that you will probably be waiting longer in order to get more details on what lies ahead, or to see some sort of promo for the remainder of the season. (For those who didn’t know, the delay also applies to Station 19 and A Million Little Things, which are the two timeslot companions on Thursdays.) You can keep track of many important dates by visiting our Premiere Guide.

This change in the return date is likely due to the recent filming delays in Southern California, and it is also done to ensure that ABC can air episodes straight through until May without any interruptions in between. We’re looking forward to having more insight as it starts to come out.

As we’ve noted before, the most-likely storyline on Station 19 moving forward is going to be the aftermath of the situation with Dean and Sullivan’s unjust arrest after their attempts to defuse a situation. This is a topical storyline about police bias, to the point where certain officers aren’t even willing to give fellow first responders the benefit of the doubt. Why? It’s all about the color of their skin. It’s a reality the show is willing to confront.

What do you want to see on Station 19 season 4 moving forward?

