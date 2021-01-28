Fear the Walking Dead season 6: Kieth Carradine signs on!







As a longtime fan of all things Keith Carradine, the latest Fear the Walking Dead news excites us greatly.

In a new press release confirming the show’s April return date, we heard that the Madam Secretary and Dexter alum is among the latest addition to the cast. Unfortunately, there is no word as to who he will be playing as of yet, but the great thing about this franchise in general is that there are a wide array of characters, both good and evil, who could emerge. Luckily, we also know that Carradine is more than capable of both. Could he be tied to Virginia, or one of the other groups circling around her? These are at least things to scratch your chin over for the time being.

Beyond the addition of Carradine, we have also learned that Nick Stahl of Carnivale and John Glover of The Good Wife are also going to appear. With that said, for now there is no confirmation as to who any of them are going to play, either. Longtime friend of the show Aisha Tyler, meanwhile, directed season 6 episode 13.

We’ve said this a hundred or so times already, but it bears repeating — Fear the Walking Dead may be one of the most-improved shows on TV these days. While it may be wildly inconsistent on a season-by-season basis, we’re hoping that it has finally found its stride. It now has engrossing characters, a compelling adversary, and a look that is totally different from what we’ve seen over on the flagship show. It’s hard to believe that this is a show that started on the West Coast and at one point, even took place out in the ocean.

