WandaVision episode 4 sneak peek teases enormous reveals







So far through the first three episodes of WandaVision, we have seen the show establish its central conceit. Wanda and Vision have been on a sitcom journey through time, celebrating milestones while also living within this strange combination of fiction and reality.

Is Wanda starting to remember? That was teased at the conclusion of episode 3, as we also started to get a sense that perhaps these two were trapped in some sort of Truman Show-esque energy field, keeping up their illusion. The new sneak peek below hypes that up further, while also seemingly confirming that the character “Geraldine” is Captain Monica Rambeau. We’re about to see the complete breakdown of the façade, at least from the viewer end. How much it impacts either Wanda or Vision remains to be seen. Yet, we will have opportunities to get to know some characters even more, including those who effectively have two separate identities.

So why establish such a specific rhythm and feel for the first three episodes of WandaVision, only to move so far away from it? In order to create the desired effect, the show needed to mislead and create something that look and felt so different. We also think there was likely a real desire to create something that was separate from much of the MCU in tone — it makes the show stand out more as the first Disney+ entry into this world, and it sets the stage for some more exciting reveals later.

Rest assured, we are very-much intrigued to see where the remainder of this season goes — and how this show could end up connecting itself to some of the major films you end up seeing down the road. WandaVision is very much the most innovative and ambitious superhero show we’ve seen in some time; it just has to pay off some of the twists that it has built into the fabric so far.

Everything is about to change. Experience a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bj6jSbGjvN — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 28, 2021

