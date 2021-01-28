The Blacklist season 8 episode 4: How ‘Elizabeth Keen’ changes the game







The Blacklist season 8 episode 4 is airing on NBC tomorrow night, and we’ve got yet another big reminder now of how Liz is going to change the game.

The first thing worth noting here is rather simple: Elizabeth Keen is, in fact, #1 on the Blacklist. The show has been somewhat coy revealing that as a fact so far, but in a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can get all of the confirmation of her #1 spot. It’s still pretty cool and/or chilling to see her name pop up there, as it marks the culmination of a super-long journey that we’ve seen play out for multiple years now.

So how exactly does Liz at #1 change the show? Well, for starters, the Blacklister story-of-the-week plots could look and feel a little bit different. In the past, we’ve seen Reddington work with the Task Force to try and take down foes on the list. However, Liz may now be working in order to recruit them. Here is what creator John Bokenkamp had to say on that subject the aforementioned site: “She will be flipping, in a way, his pattern and aligning herself with Blacklisters.”

There’s something fun that could come out of watching Reddington and Liz each do battle over various assets — if nothing else, it will continue to make the show feel different. We’ll be the first to admit that we miss James Spader and Megan Boone’s characters together, and there is a part of us that wants to someday see these two together again. Maybe that can happen someday, but it’s clear that they have a lot to work through, and it may take Reddington giving up some of his prized secrets.

