Chicago PD season 8 episode 5 promo: Will Burgess adopt Michaela?







As we prepare for Chicago PD season 8 episode 5, it feels abundantly clear already that we’re ushering in a new era with Kim Burgess. We know that there is a bond already between her and Michaela, the little girl who was spotlighted earlier this season. Could that turn into a potential adoption? It is something that the promo below hints at, as Kim is set to make an enormous decision.

The most important order of business here is Michaela’s care. As Burgess is told, this is a young girl who has experienced a great deal of trauma; she is going to need the utmost support to get better. Is this the right place for her? We know that Burgess and Ruzek both are exceptionally caring people; they do have difficult jobs, but they still have the capacity to be there for her. They just can’t take the work home all of the time. This is a decision that could bring the two of them together; it doesn’t replace the baby the two of them lost, but it does offer them more of a chance to look ahead.

We should also note that absolutely, an eventual adoption is something that we want to see transpire. While we have seen a lot unfold for these members of Intelligence over the years, we have not really seen anyone with a young family. Upton and Halstead are just starting to figure things out, Atwater is single, and some of the other characters are older. It feels like time to diversify some of the dynamics within Intelligence, and we think that Law & Order: SVU in particular provides a nice blueprint for how to handle an adoption story. Michaela wouldn’t be a part of every episode moving forward, but it could serve as an inspirational story and provide Burgess and Ruzek both with a new touchstone.

We’re more than excited to see where this story goes, even if we will be waiting for a while.

