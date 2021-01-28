Chicago PD season 8 episode 5 spoilers: A big change for Burgess?







There are some big things coming on Chicago PD season 8 episode 5 — or to be more specific, big things for Kim Burgess. The character is on the verge of a huge revelation; even though it is tied to a case from her past, it could very well end up having an enormous role in her future.

Alas, the episode’s official synopsis doesn’t do a whole lot to tease what is coming up beyond what we’ve said — other than just adding an action-packed case into the mix:

02/03/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team investigates a rash of car jackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever. TV-14

So long as this revelation isn’t devastating for Kim, we’re going to be happy with the end result. Change is inevitable in life, and change is something that we should welcome within the One Chicago world at this point. Just remember that we’re a whopping eight seasons into this show and sometimes, episodes come and go where we have no clear recollection on anything after the fact. It’s better to have these stories and moments that linger with you a little bit longer. We will see just how this one plays out.

Bonus scoop

For those who don’t know, there is also going to be a new episode of Chicago PD coming on February 10 entitled “Equal Justice” — and it is going to be a huge one for the characters of Halstead and Ruzek:

02/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead and Ruzek try to infiltrate a crime ring and encounter a complicated situation. The team recruits an unlikely ally to help solve a murder. TV-14

Who is that ally? We’ll have a chance to discuss that next week — for now, let’s just be glad that we’re actually getting two Chicago PD episodes in a row. For this television season in particular, that is a pretty rare thing.

