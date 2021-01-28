Search Party season 5: Is it renewed, canceled by HBO Max?







Following today’s finale, is there a chance that there will be a Search Party season 5 renewal at HBO Max? Or, can you expect it to see the show canceled?

We do wish at the moment that we had something in the way of exact news to share — alas, we do not. The streaming service has not confirmed anything ahead of the final season 4 episodes arriving today, and it could take some time in order for this to be sorted out.

Ultimately, Search Party is a show that has had a rather complicated journey in the first place — it’s moved over to HBO Max following its time on TBS, and it may take a little bit of time in order to gather a larger following there. We do think that it benefits the streaming service to keep it around, if for no other reason than that it allows them to have an established series with a devoted following already.

Also, remember that new streaming services need to show a certain amount of loyalty to their viewers. While we understand that HBO itself is a familiar property, HBO Max isn’t altogether there as of yet. If people are going to be spending almost $15 a month in order to check out some of its properties, you want to make 100% sure that they will stick with you in the long term.

As of right now, the best thing to do is to take a wait-and-see approach in regards to the future. We don’t think that the folks over at HBO Max are going to make you wait for the sake of waiting; they’ll give you an answer when they have one. The best thing that you can do in the interim is watch old episodes and encourage your friends to do the same. Viewership and retention matter more than anything within the streaming world. They need to know that people will be there for a season 5!

Do you want to see a Search Party season 5 renewal at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







