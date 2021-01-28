Bridgerton ratings prove further why a season 2 renewal was obvious







We didn’t need to be told by Netflix that Bridgerton was some sort of earth-shattering hit. Yet, the latest information is still astounding.

As reported by TVLine earlier today, a whopping 82 million global households caught at least a few minutes of the historical drama, making it the biggest launch of a series in their history. That is astounding, even more so when you consider that Bridgerton did not enter the public arena with a big-name star attached. There may be source material, but we don’t think that book fans were the only people responsible for this launch. It was also a product of timing, proper promotion, and the presence of Shonda Rhimes as an executive producer. The show was a perfect storm and the quality was there for it to spread via word-of-mouth.

We feel like it’s been known for ages internally that Bridgerton would be returning for a season 2, and Netflix just waited on the announcement long enough so they could set approximate filming dates. The next question they have to wonder is this: How to make the show even bigger from here. There are a few different ways to make that happen, and this show feels like the heir apparent to Downton Abbey more so than any other program these past several years.

Given that production is meant to start on new episodes this spring, we’re sure that Netflix would like to have another season ready at some point in early 2022. If they can get it done sooner, great — yet, we have to remember that we’re in a global pandemic. Filming on a show like this is going to be rather difficult to begin with. It’s even harder when you think about the long list of precautions that need to be taken. There is also the fact that everything is still very much subject to change.

