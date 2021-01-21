Bridgerton season 2 renewal confirmed at Netflix; filming dates







Sure, the following bit of news was inevitable, but it is still fantastic — Bridgerton will be coming back for a season 2.

The video below from the show’s official Twitter gives you all the proof you could ever need, in addition to a nice highlight reel of some top season 1 moments. In a short span of time the period drama (executive produced by Shonda Rhimes — the first product of her new Netflix deal) already has amassed a huge following globally. It managed to capture fans of period dramas and Shondaland alike, and perhaps more impressively, it stood out amidst a super-crowded field of shows on the streaming service. That’s a tough task in this era where there are a freakishly-large amount of programs seemingly coming out every week or two. (Since Netflix gives you all the episodes at once, it’s even harder to stand out.)

Now that we’ve handed you that much-expected dose of renewal news, let’s start to look at more uncertain matters. Take, for example, when Bridgerton season 2 could actually premiere. Netflix notes that filming will start this spring — that’s enough time to ensure that the set is safe, and it could be even safer depending on the state of the vaccine rollout. We could see, conceivably, the show being ready for either late 2021 or early 2022 — patience is a virtue. We should all know that after the past year. It’s better if the cast and crew take their time to ensure the environment is safe and the stories are next-level. If that happens, we’ll be so much happier with the end product. It’s better this way — that ups the likelihood of a season 3 down the road!

For those out there chomping at the bit for some other Shondaland programming, remember that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are both going to be returning to ABC this March.

How are you feeling now that Bridgerton season 2 is official?

Share your first thoughts and reactions at the bottom of this article! We’ve got a long wait, but we hope to offer solace in the form of more updates every step of the way. (Photo: ABC.)

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







