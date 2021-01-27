Riverdale season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Graduation day is here







Next week on Riverdale season 5 episode 3, we’ve officially made it to the end of an era. This episode is fittingly titled “Graduation,” and originally, the plan was for this to be the end of season 4. It’s an enormous milestone, and it’s something that represents a lot of great unknowns in life. Where do you go from here? What do you do? It’s a farewell to a lot of your friends and a time to usher in something totally new.

Oh, and for this show, it’s incredibly important since after the fact, we’re jumping forward a good SEVEN years. This episode could’ve just been a series finale, but obviously, the writers have a plan to take the story in a dramatic new direction. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves yet; instead, let’s just share the full Riverdale season 5 episode 3 synopsis now:

STAY INNOCENT – With Graduation Day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates. FP (Skeet Ulrich) makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#503). Original airdate 2/3/2021.

We’re sure that there will be at least a few big surprises in this episode, especially since “Graduation” needs to give us closure on some of the parents. After all, many of these actors will not be a permanent part of the show once we get past this episode. Riverdale will reset after the jump, as Archie will return to find that the town is very much different from the one he grew up in for so many years. That leads to new mysteries and opportunities.

