Chicago Med season 6 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Life-changing news’ ahead







There are a few things worth noting about Chicago Med season 6 episode 5, but one of the biggest may be this: It’s airing next week! After all of the breaks and hiatuses we’ve had with this show, it’s rather nice to have a consistent run of episodes … even a short one.

Now, let’s get to some of the actual story. This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “When Your Heart Rules Your Head,” which sounds like the title of a 2000’s pop album more so than an installment of this show. Yet, it’s an episode that has a LOT of important stuff going on — and a lot of it involves characters close to our regulars as opposed to the regulars themselves. Take, for example, Dr. Charles’ daughter Anna, or April’s brother Noah. The Chicago Med season 6 episode 5 synopsis has some more news on what lies ahead:

02/03/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Halstead is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news. Noah finds himself in a situation not even April can fix. TV-14

While this episode may have some standalone elements, it feels like a number of these stories are continuous from what we’ve seen so far. Halstead has been all-in as of late when it comes to trying to make this trial a success — is he going overboard with it? That’s something the next few episodes will illuminate a little bit further. Meanwhile, we’ve seen a reasonable amount of Dr. Charles’ daughter Anna as of late; the show has done a good job differentiating this story from the one of his other daughter Robin.

As for April, we just want to see her have a big story somewhat separate from what is going on with her and Ethan. We’re rooting for the two of them just as much as anyone; yet, there are so many different things and relationships that define her overall life.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 5?

