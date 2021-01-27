Grey’s Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl talks Alex’s controversial exit







We’ve made it no secret that Alex’s departure on Grey’s Anatomy was not our favorite thing in the world. Were the writers in an almost-impossible spot? Sure. Justin Chambers was leaving the show, and they were not able to shoot some sort of proper departure with him. With that, the team had to get creative, but having him suddenly run off with Izzie and (surprise!) the former couple’s kids was a total blindside. It felt weird, sudden, and completely out of context of who Alex had become. He loved Jo, and had only recently embarked on a new chapter of his life with her.

As it turns out, there are some people associated with Grey’s Anatomy (or at least were associated) who feel somewhat similar. Take, for example, the woman who played Izzie for so many years in Katherine Heigl. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heigl (who is promoting her new series Firefly Lane) had the following to say about how the show wrote up Alex’s farewell:

“Wasn’t [Alex] with someone? … Listen, isn’t that an —hole move?”

It’s hard to argue with anything that Heigl is saying here, mostly because it is far from respectful for Alex to do this. Katherine noted that she hadn’t seen the episode, but we don’t know how much this would have changed her perception. She also said that it’s unlikely should would ever return to the show, and we certainly agree with that sentiment. To be fair, we never expected to see Patrick Dempsey again and yet, here we are. Who knows what a potential final season will bring?

Do you ever think that we’ll see Katherine Heigl again on Grey’s Anatomy?

