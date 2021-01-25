Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 return date delayed at ABC







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 is still coming to ABC in the month of March. It will just be a little bit later than first anticipated.

Today, the network confirmed that the entire Thursday-night lineup is going to be back on the air come Thursday, March 11 — one week later than it was first announced. This delay may be due to the production pause that happened earlier this month, and a desire from the network to air new episodes straight through from the return date until the finale.

While this may make sense from a network point of view, we can’t sit here and say that it is anything other than frustrating on our end. This is a show that we want to see back as soon as possible, especially with the way the winter finale ended! Right after it seemed like she was starting to recover from the virus, Meredith suffered a significant setback. She is now on a ventilator, which is the very last place she ever expected herself to be. We know that there are some more beach scenes coming, including a little more featuring Patrick Dempsey given how many episodes he planned to do the show.

Beyond Meredith, there is a lot for Grey’s Anatomy to bring us when it comes to the state of Teddy emotionally, how DeLuca continues to cope with Meredith’s condition, and also the development of Maggie and Winston, who is really just starting to become a larger part of the show. The majority of the season seemingly is still to come, so there are chances for the story to twist and turn in some particularly dramatic ways.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around throughout the hiatus — we'll have more news coming.

