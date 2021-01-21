





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know already that it’s been a long wait — a really long wait — since we last the last episode.

Alas, the wait is gonna continue for a while. The plan for the show remains the same: To return with new episodes in March. You’ll get them almost every week after that, so go ahead and consider that your consolation prize.

So is there anything else that we can do to tide you over? How about a note that filming has resumed for the series?

So is there anything else that we can do to tide you over? How about a note that filming has resumed for the series? Production for Grey’s, like a number of other LA-based shows, was delayed amidst the global pandemic. Yet, director/executive producer Debbie Allen confirmed that they are back with some live videos she shared recently on Instagram. What’s most notable about said videos is where they were taken: The beach. We’re going back!

Granted, we don’t think this is all that much of a shock to anyone out there. The first part of the season ended with Meredith Grey going on a ventilator, a sign that the writers weren’t shying away from these stories moving forward. We’re diving head-first into the coastline and presumably, into more actors joining Ellen Pompeo. It’s not as exciting if she sits there by herself, no? Good luck trying to find confirmation on any guest stars; that is a secret shoved deep in the Grey’s Anatomy vault. It’s still remarkable how much they kept Patrick Dempsey’s return under lock and key.

We’ll keep holding out hope for Chyler Leigh, even if there is no confirmation of it happening.

Who do you want to see on the beach when Grey’s Anatomy returns?

Let us know in the comments! Once there is more official scoop on the future of the medical drama, we’ll have it for you here. (Photo: ABC.)

