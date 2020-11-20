Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3: Could Lexie be returning?







We’re going to be waiting a little while to be seeing Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 on the air — that much is clear. Yet, this isn’t going to be stopping us from posing some new theories all about one key question. Who is going to be coming back to the show next?

Based on the rules established in the afterlife-world-of-sorts where Derek is, the only people who can appear to Meredith there are those beyond the grave — we suppose that the writers can do whatever they want, but it makes some sense to go with cast members we haven’t seen in a while.

Are there are a lot of characters who could be there? Sure, but from a personal standpoint, Lexie would be the most satisfying. Given that the hospital is named after her and Mark, we’d love for her to be referenced on the show more than she is. She’s clearly a huge part of Meredith’s life story, and her exit (like with Derek) was so sudden and also so sad.

If there’s a big reason why this won’t happen, it may have to do with the fact that Chyler Leigh has another gig in Vancouver on Supergirl, and within the pandemic it’s not altogether easy to travel from Canada back to the US and vice-versa. Yet, is it possible that she filmed this prior to Supergirl starting production? It’s still unlikely (Ellis seems to be the consensus favorite to return), but it’s definitely something worth thinking about.

