NCIS season 18 episode 7: Will it be some sort of story reset?







If you were not currently aware, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see NCIS season 18 episode 7 arrive on CBS. How long? Think until Tuesday, February 9. Hiatuses are fairly common in this pandemic-impacted season, but this one could be more notable than most.

In terms of days, we’re waiting a good fourteen between yesterday’s “1mm” and the next “The First Day.” Story-wise, we wonder if the gap could feel even longer. “1mm” largely tied up the events of the Fornell arc in a poignant, captivating way. Gibbs and McGee wrestled with the aftermath of the latter’s near-death experience. Meanwhile, Bishop and Torres came to terms with more of their own feelings while locked up next to each other. We can have a lively debate as to whether or not they kissed off-screen (we discuss that in the aforementioned video), but no matter what you think, they’re closer than ever before.

We wouldn’t be surprised if “The First Day” felt more like a standard, procedural episode of the show. Maybe we move forward in time again, but we firmly expect that McGee will either be fully healed-up or close to it. Do we think it’s possible that Bishop and Torres could acknowledge what happened at the end of “1mm”? It’s possible, but NCIS does have a history of keeping some of their cards a little close to the vest. We’re not 100% that this is going to change now unless there is a really unique approach.

