The Bold Type renewed for season 5; will be the final season

Today, it was first confirmed that the Freeform drama will be coming back for a season 5, but also that this will be the final season, as well. It’s a bummer to say goodbye to any show, but especially one that has worked to celebrate inclusivity and focus on issues that many young women are dealing with.

Still, isn’t five seasons a pretty great run, especially for a show that probably never got as much attention as it ultimately deserved? Shows on Freeform due tend to have smaller runs, largely because young viewers don’t always stick around for shows year after year. The Bold Type was able to keep some of its viewership thanks in part to its topical subject matter, but also at the same time a real ability to drive viewers via streaming and next-day viewing. It never had fantastic live ratings, but it didn’t matter all that much.

In the video below, you can get a glimpse into the virtual season 5 table read, including the announcement that the final season is coming. This is especially important given how much the pandemic hampered the end of season 4 — this allows everyone to get proper closure.

We understand that this is an era where television shows often do end before their time, but we remain convinced that it’s important to cultivate proper endings. It allows viewers to know that you’re serious about your programming as a network, and aren’t just out to pull the rug out from under them. Over the years, Freeform hasn’t had a great reputation with this — Siren was canceled out of the blue, and Shadowhunters was only handed a two-hour movie as opposed to a full final season. Hopefully, The Bold Type has a proper opportunity to say goodbye in the best way possible.

What do you think about The Bold Type season 5 being the final one?

