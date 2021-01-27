Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 return date revealed at AMC







The Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 return date has now been revealed — which means that finally, we’re getting closer to learning what happens with Grace.

Today, AMC confirmed that the zombie drama will be back on Sunday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. You can also see a short teaser below, not that it gives anything away other than the motif of rebirth. This is something that the spin-off has been trying to reinforce as of late, showing characters trying to find a way to build not only a new society, but discover different parts of themselves as well. There are still nine episodes to go this season, and with a season 7 renewal already in hand, there is nothing more to worry about in terms of the long-term future.

If you want some more specifics as to the story to come, check out (per SpoilerTV) the logline for the remaining episodes:

As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”

If you are behind on Fear the Walking Dead, we can’t tell you enough how good the first half of season 6 was. While this show has gone through many bumps in the road over the years (including a season 5 that was far too obsessed with a singular helping-people sort of theme), the writing has really found its stride and Virginia has proven to be a compelling central adversary. Catch up so you don’t miss what’s next!

Related News – Check out some other insight on Fear the Walking Dead and the future

What do you most want to see on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ll have more updates as the premiere date nears. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







