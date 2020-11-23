Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 promo hints at a firing squad







We know that Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 won’t air until the new year — now, we’ve got a reason to be all the more excited and/or anxious.

In the video below, you can get a pretty good sense of what lies ahead for the second batch of episodes, including an extreme amount of danger that is coming up for Grace. She seems to be the most notable character Virginia is lining up, surrounded by a firing squad. Could she actually die? This is where things start to get a little bit harder to properly figure out.

We know that on the surface, it is easy to think that Ginny could just kill her off … but there actually isn’t a lot of logic behind the move. She needs Grace alive if she really wants to orchestrate an exchange for Dakota. It’s possible she may be using this as a stunt to further force Morgan to make the swap; or, she may do this realizing that she’s not getting her sister back at all. So long as Ginny does want to see Dakota again, though, we have to assume that she’ll try to keep Karen David’s character alive in some shape or form.

This video does also hint at some interesting things coming up for Alicia, which excites us mostly because it’s feeling more and more like she is being treated as one of the show’s leads — which she really should be at this point. Even if she wasn’t in the majority of the episodes in the first half, she dominated screen time in a couple of them and that’s more than you can say for some others in the ensemble.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8?

