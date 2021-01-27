Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 sneak peek: Severide, Boden’s surprise







Tomorrow night on NBC you will have a chance to check out Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 — and through that, one of the stranger cases you’re going to be seeing. It all begins with a routine inspection, and it ends with Boden and Severide making a notable discovery.

Want to dive into this a little bit further? Then all you have to do is look at the sneak peek below (via TV Guide). The two men find someone living in the property, which was condemned and on the verge of falling apart. He’s not altogether welcoming his two new visitors, but he may end up needing their help when he falls through the floor.

While this may seem on the surface to be a standard Chicago Fire – case-of-the-week plot, there are some interesting themes that could be present here. Think about the forgotten, those who are often ignored by local government. There are homes and places like this well beyond Chicago, and sometimes, people just need a little bit of help to move forward. There are a lot of things still unclear about this man but with that being said, we do think Severide and Casey could help him. They’re the sort of heroes that go above and beyond just saving people from a physical crisis.

Severide is going to continue to have a lot on his plate. Think about it this way — in addition to working hard on this mission with his chief, he also needs to figure out if he can open up to Stella about her promotion. There is a lot of bickering going on behind-the-scenes about it, and he could clue her in on some of this so she’s not surprised a little bit later on down the road. She’s wise enough to know when a secret is being kept…

