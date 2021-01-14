Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 return date: Boden’s surprise connection







When Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 airs on NBC, you’re going to see a story involving a number of key characters — but you’ll have to wait for it. How long? Think in terms of two weeks due to some recent delays. Boden will have a spotlight, Gallo’s going to make a great rescue, and there is some emotional stuff for Mouch, as well.

Will this episode continue the arcs of some of the supporting characters? We’ll have to wait and see how much of that gets in here, whether it be if something else happens for Casey and Brett or how Severide proceeds with some of what he knows about Stella. We’ll see where this story takes us, but we know that there is a lot that still needs to be told here moving forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 4 synopsis with some other news when it comes to what’s ahead:

01/27/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch reignites an old feud. TV-14

The most important thing for Chicago Fire is mostly that there will be entertainment on all fronts. This is probably the most escapist show within the entire One Chicago universe, mostly because there’s always been something warm and familial about Firehouse 51. We know that the writers have worked hard in order to keep that environment for as long as humanly possible, and more than likely, they will continue to do so.

Of course, by the time this episode concludes, we have a feeling that we’ll be set up for more stories a little bit later on down the line. That’s another thing Chicago Fire does well, as they bring out stories that are fairly continuous.

