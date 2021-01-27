Big Sky episode 6: Is Rick Legarski actually alive?







Entering Big Sky episode 6 on ABC tonight, we were able to make the assumption that Rick Legarski was dead. In the end, it was an easy conclusion to draw. The guy was shot in the head? Who survives that?

Well, apparently Rick Legarski does. He somehow made it through the events of the winter finale, even though he wasn’t exactly in one piece or healthy. His condition was left up in the air at the hospital for most of the episode, and it didn’t feel at the moment like one of those quick visits where he’d recover all that soon. We almost felt like he could be there for episodes on end. His wife wasn’t all that interested in talking, even though she was very-much sympathetic for what happened to Cody.

Clearly, Legarski being alive in this world is a bad, bad thing. He’s manipulative as they come, and despite him giving off a super-creepy vibe, he’s able to convince people that he’s a “good guy.” He’s clearly been doing it in this area for a long time. People got on board with his affable ways and they weren’t quite able to figure out that there was something underneath.

What did you think about Big Sky episode 6 overall?

Are you surprised about the direction the show is taking with Rick Legarski?

