NCIS season 18 episode 6: Did Bishop, Torres reveal their feelings?







The moment that we heard the premise for NCIS season 18 episode 6, we immediately had a lot of hopes for Bishop and Torres. Given that the two of them spent the entirety of the episode locked in explosive prison tells, why not go ahead and tell each other what you feel? What better time than the present?

For a good two-thirds of the episode, it felt like the show was slowly circling the idea of the two of them admitting their feelings. They almost did on two different occasions. First, Bishop almost said that she was fighting to escape the explosion for both of them. He was a motivating factor for her! Then, Torres came super-close to telling the truth when talking about why he worried about her all the time — he didn’t want to think about her being blown up. She actually said the same thing to him later on.

When Torres was able to get a hold of Gibbs on the phone, it felt like they’d be rescued soon and with that, a confession may not happen. They did get a little bit distracted after that when one of the bad guys showed up, held them at gunpoint, and gave them no choice but to scramble for their lives. They were lucky that Gibbs showed up when he did — he was able to stop the bad guy and, eventually, free the two of them.

So while we didn’t get to see the Bishop/Torres kiss or confession that felt like it was coming at just about every moment, this was still a fantastic hour. Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham traded in some of their best work, and at this point, the two have to be very clear how they each feel about each other. Whether that turns into a relationship is a totally different story.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

