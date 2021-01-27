SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 sneak peek: Jason’s desperate for info







In just one day SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 is finally going to be on CBS, and with that, let’s hope for answers on Ray. He’s been separated from his Bravo Team brothers for several weeks now — technically, the team wasn’t even together at the time he went MIA. That’s just making things all the more painful.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that some members of the team would move heaven and earth in order to save him. This is what we see almost anytime one of the characters is in peril. They will pool their resources, take some risks, and get the job done — even if they put themselves in danger.

Of course with this in mind, it makes sense that we would see Jason Hayes want to do the same thing all over again: Try to save the day. The problem? He may not have enough information in order to locate him properly. While just about anyone would give their life in order to bring Ray back, they have to be able to locate him first. If they can do that, then maybe they can get to the rescue. The sneak peek below highlights this situation perfectly.

Based on some of the information that is out there about this episode, it looks as though Davis will eventually figure out that Ray is on board a shipping container in the Mediterranean Ocean. That’s a nice slice of good news, but it does not answer the question that we have after the fact: Where does the story go from there? Just because a rescue is attempted does not mean that the end result is a success. The writers could extend this story further, if they so choose — yet, we hope that the rest of the season is not Ray being moved from one place to the next while the rest of his former team looks for him.

