Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Season 5 episode 7 scoop & more







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? How much good stuff lies ahead? There are so many important things that are on our mind as we get to the end of January. We wish we could just magically place as many episodes as possible on the air.

Unfortunately, we don’t have that sort of power. For the second straight week there is no new This Is Us on the air, though at least now we have 100% confirmation as to when the show will be back. The much-hyped, Kevin-focused episode “There” is currently set to premiere on Tuesday, February 9. Could that still change? It’s possible, but given that this is February sweeps (otherwise known as the most important ratings periods of the year), we have to imagine that this is when NBC would like to broadcast it.

Want more discussion on This Is Us season 5 episode 7? Check out preview with further theories below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and also view our playlist. We post reviews there after every episode!

Since we do have a couple more weeks to go until this episode airs, let’s go ahead and share some of what we know — beginning with the synopsis:

02/09/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp. TV-14

We know that Kevin was either in or observed some sort of car accident while on his way down to Madison, who is giving birth. This episode will explore what happened to him, if he is okay, and if he will make it down in time. It could also lead to some healing between him and Randall.

So what about beyond this? Rumor has it that episode 8 is entitled “In the Room,” but we hesitate to give an exact air date for that just yet — things are changing too much! That should be when all of the Big Three are able to gravitate closer together again.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 episode 7 … let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







