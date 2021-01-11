This Is Us season 5 episode 8 spoilers: First look at ‘In the Room’







For all of you out there curious about where things are going with This Is Us season 5, we’re pleased to be handing out more news today!

Let’s start with the following from a scheduling point of view, as it looks as though there are at least three more episodes coming over the rest of the month. We have an important installment in “Birth Mother” tomorrow, and then a huge one for Kevin after that. This brings us to episode 8, which carries with it the title of “In the Room.” What is this one going to be about? We wonder if it’s a reference to being in the delivery room and that this could be when Madison welcomes the twins — but that’s just one guess. It seems as though there are multiple storylines that are going to stand out over the course of the hour.

For some more This Is Us video insight, check out what is coming on tomorrow’s episode below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our show playlist.

Want to get a dose of additional insight? Then just take a look (per SpoilerTV) at the full This Is Us season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

We’re curious about where this season is going, mostly because there are still so many questions worth pondering over. Take, for example, whether or not Kate is alive in the future, or if Kevin and Madison are still together. Also, will Randall meet someone down in New Orleans who has a significant impact on his long-term future?

Also, we are curious if This Is Us is still planning to end with season 6 given that this season could end up shorter than some of the others we’ve seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the series right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







