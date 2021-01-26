The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Matt James confronts toxic behavior







Based on the promo alone for The Bachelor episode 5, it feels like we’re stepping into a sea change for the ABC series. Matt James was warned by Katie of the toxic behavior going on behind the scenes — think in terms of the group-think, the name-calling, the false rumors, and also those who know better and choose to let things continue. Katie is one of the few who we’ve seen really stand up and say that some of this is wrong — she even stuck her neck out by telling Matt the truth about. Sometimes, being this person can be a death sentence for a lead, since they don’t typically like having to deal with house drama. This is different — she wasn’t tattling on just one person. It’s a widespread problem for most of this season.

Below, the synopsis for The Bachelor episode 5 gives you a better sense of what is coming in the aftermath of the Katie conversation — how are some of the women going to respond? It could contribute to a downward spiral for at least one of them:

With a rose ceremony looming, Matt has a few tough conversations, making it clear to the house that toxic behavior won’t fly; but not everyone takes that news to heart and one woman finds herself in an emotional spiral of denial. Later, the group date showcases Matt’s country roots and reveals who is comfortable getting down and dirty. Two one-on-one dates lead to a shopping spree for one woman and a delicious home-cooked meal for the other on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It is nice to hear that there are some happier moments coming on the other side of all this drama. We need that given how all of the nastiness (especially what Anna had to say about Brittany) has put a lot of this season into a dark place.

What do you think Matt James is going to do entering The Bachelor episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’re going to have more updates throughout the week and we hope that you don’t miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

