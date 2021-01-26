Floribama Shore season 4 trailer, premiere date revealed!







Floribama Shore season 4 is coming — though this time around, the cast is heading far away from their typical locales.

Today, MTV confirmed that the latest season of their reality series (inspired, of course, by Jersey Shore) is going to be premiering on Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following the midseason finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After that, it will shift over to its typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern slot. This season will feature familiar cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios all returning, but to Montana and Arizona as opposed to the sunny shores of Florida.

Like we are currently seeing on this current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, things are going to look and feel a little different than they have in the past. This season was filmed with a number of virus precautions and in a bubble environment; with that in mind, don’t expect a lot of random strangers turning up. The guests on the show will be extremely specific, and it will be a little bit more about the core cast members than ever before. Yet, there will still be fun, and because you’re moving the entire cast to a new environment, there will be a chance to see a fish-out-of-water vibe that MTV loves with a lot of their shows.

We know that one of the big storylines on the upcoming season is going to be Nilsa’s pregnancy. Meanwhile, we think there will be at least two episodes that deal just with the subject of Gus’ hair. What is going on with that? He feels almost like he time-traveled in from the late 1980’s with that get-up.

Related News – Check out some other news right now on Floribama Shore

What do you most want to see on Floribama Shore season 4?

Are you as excited as you were for the previous three? Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Also, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







