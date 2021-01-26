The Resident season 4 episode 3 video: Mina, AJ establish ground rules







Tuesday night’s The Resident season 4 episode 3 is right around the corner, and relationships are going to be central to the story.

To be specific, we are talking here about the state of things with Mina and AJ. Why we love these two is pretty simple: Their passion. They love their jobs, they fight for what they believe in, and they’ve been building a bond for many years now. Kudos to the writers for not rushing this, since seeing the two move in a romantic direction at this point in the show is rather wonderful.

In the sneak peek below (courtesy of TV Insider), you can get a good sense of what we are talking about. Mina and AJ are still working to figure out the ground rules of their relationship — when to treat each other as colleagues and when to be a couple. They start to sort a few things out, and then Mina gets irked when AJ tries to overrule her on the subject of Barrett Cain. Why? Technically, he is still an attending and she is a resident … which she responds to by kicking him out of the residents’ lounge. It’s a funny moment, but it is also a reminder of why these two are so great. They challenge each other! AJ is constantly in pursuit of the best out of himself, and it only makes sense that he’d be attracted to someone who won’t take any flack or nonsense. They’ll make each other better surgeons, but perhaps importantly better people.

Because the relationship is still so early, you have to imagine that there are going to be more bumps in the road along the way. It’s hard to imagine otherwise. When you are people who don’t settle for anything other than the best, you’re not going to stand by in the event things start to slip.

