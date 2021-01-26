The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8: Who plays Lea’s parents?







Tonight, The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8 presented for the first time Lea’s parents … and there was some interesting stuff that came about with that. Take, for example, Shaun understand one of the many superpowers that comes with the way that he sees the world — an ability to present a different perspective.

Is he quickly becoming one of Lea’s parents’ favorite boyfriends? There was a problem that they had over the course of the hour. He did stand up to them in admirable fashion, and that was a part of that aforementioned ability that makes him so compelling. At the very least, that moment with Shaun and the parents caused them to show up at Lea’s place, and the four of them went out to dinner at the end. Progress, and a step towards something greater.

While all of this was going on, Lea started to realize that Dr. Glassman still had some issues with her, stemming mostly from all of the heartbreak Shaun went through in the past. We think these two will get closer, but it was a reminder of why Glassman is such a strong father figure.

Let’s get back to the question at the top of this article, since we know there are a lot of people out there wondering: Who played Lea’s parents? Think in terms of Riverdale actor Barclay Hope (who also appeared on Upload), and then also Nip/Tuck alum Julie Warner. These are performers you’ve probably seen before in a number of different roles, but never quite in this context. They did a nice job with the material, though they didn’t have the resonating power of that monologue Glassman gave to Lea near the end of the episode.

Will we have a chance to see Lea’s parents again at some point in the future on The Good Doctor? We will have to wait and see on that, but this felt like a one-and-done appearance. Because there was a resolution at the end of the episode, there is no immediate need to bring them back. Maybe if Lea and Shaun do decide to get married down the road, they can be a perfect inclusion to that.

Related News – When is the show returning with new episodes?

What did you think about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 8?

Share in the comments below! We’ll have other news coming soon. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







