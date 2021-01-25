The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 return date hopes on ABC







After tonight’s new episode “Parenting,” it makes a good bit of sense to want The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9 return date at ABC. With that in mind, we’re pleased to dive into this a little bit further!

Let’s kick this article off with a heavy dose of bad news: There is no new installment airing on the network next week, and the same goes for the week after. Instead, ABC is currently programming repeats of the two-episode “Frontline” arc that we saw at the start of the season. Those two episodes are the only instance of The Good Doctor telling stories within the global pandemic — they’ve since moved on to a new world where they can present a little bit of hope to viewers.

At present, the earliest we can anticipate The Good Doctor returning to ABC is on Monday, February 15. Even with that being said, though, there is still no 100% confirmation on a return date. They may choose to unveil one tonight after “Parenting” airs and if they do, we will have an update.

As per the stories that we would expect to see from here, one of the top priorities will inevitably be a deepening of some of the core relationships. There is a lot to be explored still between the doctors, especially with the new residents still trying to get their feet wet. Shaun still needs to figure out what sort of leader he wants to be.

Meanwhile, we know that there are some difficult stories ahead for Lim given the PTSD she is dealing with at present. It’s harder to recognize some of the troubles within yourself; she may be able to see them better from the outside looking in, but that may be what Claire is for. Recovery is one of the most important things within the medical field, and we will see that play out through the remainder of the season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 9?

Let us know all of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

